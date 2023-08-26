NEW NEIGHBORHOOD - Villas at Strawberry Creek by Windsor Homes! INDIANA floorplan (end unit) with Primary Bedroom on main, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and one car Garage. Kitchen has sugar cabinets, ceramic tile backsplash, grey quartz countertops and vented gas range. Large upstairs with two Bedrooms, Loft and Flex space. Outdoor living area includes Porch at front and Patio with Storage Building at rear. Walking distance to Proehlific Park Sports Center, minutes from Battleground and New Garden shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 78 is in preconstruction, North facing, estimated ready for close SPRING 2024. Photos and virtual tour are representative of floorplan, not decorator selections and are similar to what will be built. Call/text Kate for an appointment to visit the Open House/Model.