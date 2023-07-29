If you're looking to move ASAP, JOIN US THIS SUNDAY FROM 2-4PM for backyard refreshments while touring 5026!!! Every qualified guest receives a free raffle ticket! Prizes: 1st Place: $100 Gift Certificate to Ruth's Chris; 2nd Place: $50 Gift Basket from a local salon; 3rd Place: $25 Gift Card to Food Lion on Hicone Road. Must have a driver's license and actively seeking a new home. Learn what all this MOTIVATED SELLER is including with the accepted offer. We look forward to seeing you Sunday from 2-4pm. "Reedy Fork Ranch" is a hidden gem nestled right off Hwy 29 in Northern Guilford Co. One low HOA fee of $50-month; the amenities will shock you! The subdivision has 2 swimming pools, 2 clubhouses, courts & the list keeps going! Visit https://reedyforkhomeowners.com/home for more info!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $312,900
