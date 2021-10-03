BACK ON THE MARKET, NO FAULT OF THE SELLER!!***Come see this lovely home on corner lot in the desirable Cardinal neighborhood! LVP flooring in kitchen along with granite counter tops and plenty of space for storage. Den/office space has cozy fire place and opens up to back deck and 2 car garage. Primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large walk-in closet. Spacious primary bathroom with double vanity and tiled floor and shower/tub. New roof in 2020, Newer systems in 2018 and 2020, and brand new water heater being replaced. Enjoy the back deck with newly fenced in private back yard and storage unit. Schedule your showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $315,000
