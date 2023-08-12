Like new home in McKnight Mill Estates with open floor plan! The open floor plan creates a spacious and flowing layout, allowing for easy movement and entertaining. The kitchen is a standout feature, equipped with energy-efficient appliances, granite countertops, providing an elegant surface for meal preparation and entertaining. The primary suite on 2nd floor is a luxurious retreat with its vaulted ceiling and large windows offering ample natural light, two walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. Large 2nd and 3rd bedrooms as well. Enjoy the covered patio. Convenient location in the Triad to Hwy 29, I785 and the Piedmont Triad International Airport, shopping, restaurants & Downtown Greensboro.