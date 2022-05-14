 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $315,990

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $315,990

The Shane’s open concept allows for great parties, entertaining family, or just spreading out and enjoying the game. Stainless steel appliances compliment the kitchen island. Homesite #66 cul-de-sac lot with cane sugar modern cabinetry with Chardonnay STONE showing on the exterior. Upstairs you’ll find the Primary suite with a five-foot walk in shower, vaulted ceiling, double vanity and HUGE walk in closet with windows! You’ll find two other bedrooms with large walk in closets, & laundry room down the hall. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, plus a one-year Builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our Smart Home Technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian

Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian

Ukraine's top prosecutor says the country plans to hold its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Wednesday that her office charged 21-year-old Sgt. Vadin Shyshimarin in the Feb. 28 killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in northeastern Ukraine. She didn't say when the trial will start, but her office has said it has been investigating more than 10,700 alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces and has identified over 600 suspects. Meanwhile, Ukraine shut down one of the pipelines that carry Russian gas across the country to Western Europe. And a Kremlin-installed official in the captured Kherson region says he wants Moscow to annex the region.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert