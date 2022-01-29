3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $318,500

This beautiful home boast charming curb appeal that you will fall in love with from the moment you drive up? The cozy front porch is the perfect space for a couple of chairs or beautiful plants and fun decoration during the holiday season, and a large back yard with plenty of space to entertain. An upstairs loft that provides space for you to utilize in a way that fits your family's needs, while the floor plan is great for entertaining. This home is the complete package, displaying upgrades to add style and energy efficiency can be found throughout the home.