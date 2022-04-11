 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $318,900

The Dobson, one of most versatile ranch floorplans, ranges in size from 1,587 2,100 sq.ft. and features 3 - 4 Bedrooms and 2 - 3 Bathrooms. Bedroom #3 greets you on the left as you enter the front door. Continue through the home to a very large, open Luxury Kitchen with a Massive Kitchen Island. Beyond the Kitchen, continue into a Very Large Open Great Room where you can add an Optional Fireplace or Additional Windows. A large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet is available in the Dobson plan. The Dobson is rounded out by a Large Bedroom 2, another bathroom, and a separate Laundry Room. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room 2nd Floor which allows you to add a Bonus Room, Another Bathroom or even another Bedroom. Additional options are available to customize The Dobson floorplan further.

