The Dobson, one of most versatile ranch floorplans, ranges in size from 1,587 2,100 sq.ft. and features 3 - 4 Bedrooms and 2 - 3 Bathrooms. Bedroom #3 greets you on the left as you enter the front door. Continue through the home to a very large, open Luxury Kitchen with a Massive Kitchen Island. Beyond the Kitchen, continue into a Very Large Open Great Room where you can add an Optional Fireplace or Additional Windows. A large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet is available in the Dobson plan. The Dobson is rounded out by a Large Bedroom 2, another bathroom, and a separate Laundry Room. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room 2nd Floor which allows you to add a Bonus Room, Another Bathroom or even another Bedroom. Additional options are available to customize The Dobson floorplan further.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $318,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
A 39-year-old Greensboro woman was arrested Thursday and charged with aiding and abetting.
Authorities say Rodon Edgar Boswell shot Aron Raymond Smith, 23, of Greensboro, on Dec. 28; Smith died of his injuries Dec. 29.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday morning that the 14-year-old was found safe.
Details of the president's visit have yet to be announced, but the White House said earlier today that he wants to continue talking directly to Americans across the country as he touts his plan to rebuild the country's infrastructure and create more jobs.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
One person aboard the plane suffered undisclosed facial injuries, WABC-TV in New York reported
Nikita Legrant Milton, 31, of Greensboro was found shot after officers responded about 11:15 a.m. Monday to 2006 Randleman Road for a report of an aggravated assault, police said in a news release.
Three cast members of the hit musical discussed their plans while in town and their thoughts on "Hamilton" during interviews Friday at Greensboro's Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Wake Forest University School of Medicine said Thursday it is reviewing a social media post by a student who described a patient's inflammatory comments on gender identity.