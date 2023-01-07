End unit! Enjoy two-level townhouse, maintenance free living in your stylish new build! Look over the eight-foot island from the kitchen into your open concept living and dining areas or open your back door to a private patio and seating area. Upstairs, you'll find the spacious walk-in closet off of the primary bedroom. Location, Location, Location! Centrally located just off of Highway 73 with easy access to all of Greensboro's hubs! Just 8 minutes from PTI or take a short drive to Friendly Shopping Center to get to all your favorite restaurants and shops. Hop on the Bicentennial Greenway just minutes from your home for a walk or bike ride! Stay protected with the 10-Year Warranty included with your purchase! ***Photos are of a different unit in the same development. Floor-plan may be flipped but fixtures and specs are the same**
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro police officers responded at 1:42 a.m. to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after reports of gunshots being heard.
Authorities have not released the relationship between the victims and the suspect.
High Point police find skimmers at Walmart registers, advise customers to check accounts for fraudulent activity
Similar fraudulent activity may also be happening in other local counties, authorities said.
Officers responded late Tuesday afternoon to the area of Comstock Lane after reports of gunshots. Shortly afterward, one person with a gunshot wound arrived to Moses Cone Hospital by private vehicle.
The man was reported missing on Dec. 23.
When Rick Harrison decided to bring his “Pawn Stars” spin-off to Winston-Salem, he figured he would find some interesting items.
The Qorvo Inc. headquarters property in Greensboro was sold for $14.76 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
For Greensboro and Guilford County economic developers, workforce trainers and residential and commercial real-estate firms, 2023 will be a ye…
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 13 through Ticketmaster. Presales are available starting 10 a.m. Jan. 12.
Authorities have not released the suspect's name; no additional suspects are being sought.