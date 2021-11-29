3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $319,000

Sunset Hills Charmer! Meticulous well maintained cape located two houses up from Greenway Park with a sidewalk to the heart of Sunset Hills. Main level primary bedroom and bath. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Living room with fireplace. Oversized den offers unlimited possibilities. Home has tons of closets and storage. Large, flat and private back yard offers great outdoor living space with plenty of room to park and turnaround for easy in and out access onto Friendly.