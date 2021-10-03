 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $319,900

Sunset Hills area STUNNER! BRAND NEW Everything in this Completely renovated one level home. New Hardwood floors throughout, Gourmet Kitchen w/granite, stainless steel, tile backsplash. New Lighting Fixtures. Bathrooms feature all new tile floors, shower walls. Replacement Windows, exterior doors, neutral paint & new heat furnace 2017. New back deck w/fenced yard & mature landscaping. Walk to your favorite restaurants: 1618, Fishbones, Green Valley Grill, Printworks Bistro & wine bars, and the Greenway.

