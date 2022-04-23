 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $320,000

Delightful 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home in desirable Reedy Fork Ranch! Charming rocking chair front porch leads into a spacious foyer and office. The dining room conveniently flows into an open concept kitchen and living room. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island that offers room for seating. On the 2nd floor you will find a cozy loft area and lovely primary suite with a spacious retreat. The fully fenced backyard with a patio is perfect for entertaining.

