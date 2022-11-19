3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $320,000

New Home Under Construction! Estimated completion date: Mid Feb 2023. Spacious floor plan. Ceiling fans with lights in Great Room and Primary Bedroom. Recessed lighting in Kitchen. Carpet will be installed in bedrooms; Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout the remainder of the home. Very nice closet space. Kitchen includes a breakfast area, a pantry, ample cabinets w/Granite countertops, & appliances. Buyers will have an opportunity to choose from the Builder's Selections of: Carpet Colors in Bedrooms, Granite Color for kitchen Counter Tops, and SS or Wht Appliances. Attractive Brick accents will be added to the front of the home. Patio off Great Room will look out into a very nice size back yard. One car garage with automatic opener. You will love this floor plan and its features! Interior pictures from similar homes built earlier this year are coming soon (as a point of reference). No HOA. Seller willing to pay a Temporary Interest Rate 2-1 Buy-Down with acceptable offer.