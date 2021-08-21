 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $320,000

Great Location with lots of choices to enjoy nature and tranquility. Three bedroom, two and half bath with large living area. Primary bedroom has a home office with lots of sunlight. Quiet, and peaceful with limitless shopping and eating areas. Large deck to enjoy entertainment with family, friends and nature at its finest. Enjoy the evening with a spectacular sunset view. A "MUST" see. End of Cul-de-Sac.

