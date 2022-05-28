 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $324,990

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $324,990

Homesite #61, The Vivian is a 2196 square foot home w/an open floor plan. Your new home opens to a flex room that can be used as a formal DR, LR, or office space. The spacious Kitchen includes Whirlpool stainless steel appliances w/flat top electric stove, overhead microwave, dishwasher, large pantry & window over the sink. Your eat-in Kitchen has an island w/power outlet making for easy meal prep while overlooking the Family Room. All three bedrooms and Loft space are located on 2nd floor w/a Laundry room & linen closet conveniently located in the hallway. The Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks, large walk in shower & its own linen closet! Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Getting to Paul McCartney’s show? A nightmare. The experience? A dream.

Getting to Paul McCartney’s show? A nightmare. The experience? A dream.

There was, to be sure, a whole lot of screaming associated with Paul McCartney’s show at Truist Field at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday night. And most of it I can vouch for first-hand. One of the loudest examples came just over an hour into his set on the outdoor stage, after a rousing re-creation of the Beatles’ “little minor hit” “Love Me Do,” when McCartney interrupted a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert