3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $325,000

OFFER DEADLINE: Monday, August 2nd at 8PM. Look no further, than this updated home inside & out in the Cardinal! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac home offers you a remodeled kitchen w/granite, SS appliances, laminate flooring on main-level, den w/fireplace & shiplap surround, bright & open floor plan, upper level primary suite, walk-in tiled shower & flooring, WIC, vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, some windows replaced & custom shades installed, deck over looking large shaded .37 acres cleared backyard (recently took down 20 trees) with new landscaped patio area wood beams & granite. Roof & garage doors 2018. Northwest Schools, convenient location to Bryan Blvd, I40/85, Downtown Greensboro, PTI Airport, parks and greenway. Showings start Sunday, Aug 1!