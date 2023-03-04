One of the last units available in this popular new community - and a rare find with the TWO-CAR GARAGE! Two-Level Townhome living with luxury finishes without the luxury price tag. This home is sure to wow with custom 8-ft islands overlooking quaker cabinets and stylish satin brass kitchen finishes. Half bath downstairs for guests and two full baths upstairs for each bedroom. Enjoy the spacious primary suite and ensuite bath with double sinks and a walk-in shower. Protect your purchase with a 10-Year Home Warranty provided by the builder and $10,000 CREDIT AVAILABLE TO COVER CLOSING COSTS AND/OR A RATE BUY-DOWN!! Additional closing cost incentives available through our preferred lender! We also have 2-Bedroom Units Available. Centrally located on Friendly Avenue, just minutes from Quaker Village, Friendly Shopping Center, the Tanger Bicentennial Park and Greenway, and I-73.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $329,000
