3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $329,000

Single Owner Home in Friendship Farms with views of nearby lake and abundance of trees. NO HOA! Expansive Front Porch plus huge rear Deck for outdoor entertaining. Roof ~ 10 years old and exterior painted ~ 10 years ago. Interior boasts a warm, rustic feel with stained trim and wider plank floors. A few updates will make this home all yours! Convenient location, near I-73/68 for quick commutes and yet offers such a rural feeling. A true diamond in the rough!

