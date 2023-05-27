Welcome home this beautiful like new, 3 bedroom 2 story home in McKnight Mill Estates Subdivision. This home boast new luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main level with a freshly paint light and bright interior. This open floor plan is sure to please with your living room, dining and kitchen all open to each other, great for entertaining and conversational flow. The kitchen has light cabinets, neutral toned granite’s countertops with matching appliances. Head upstairs where you will find your spacious owners suite with vaulted ceilings, his and hers closets and a private bathroom. Two additional spacious bedrooms are located on this level along with your laundry for added convenience. You don’t want to miss this one, schedule your showing today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $329,900
