3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $330,000

PRICE IMPROVED. $5K reduction with $2K in buyer closing cost! This like new Avery floorplan was built in 2022! Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Beautiful granite countertops, and a loft. Landscaping has already been completed to add to the curb appeal of the home. Great access to all highways. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own in this wonderful community with no wait on construction!