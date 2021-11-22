3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $330,000

What a terrific opportunity to own a meticulously maintained town home in sought after Lake Jeanette at The Point! The main level offers wood floors, tons of natural light, peaceful views from the living spaces as well as the private deck. SS appliances, granite counters, pantry, and an island are featured in the kitchen, which opens to the main level living spaces for easy entertaining. Living room has gas logs. The upper level boasts generous bedrooms, the primary bath has an oversized tile shower, double vanity with tons of space, large walk-in closet. Lots of storage, convenient entry into the home from the attached garage. Enjoy the walking trails around Lake Jeanette, accessible from an access at the end of the the street.