The Hudson, is one of our original floorplans and is one of our All Time Best Selling Plans. The Hudson ranges in size from 2,069 2,414 sq.ft. and features 3 - 5 Bedrooms and 2.5 - 3.5 Bathrooms. An extremely large Open Great Room greets you as you enter the Hudson Plan. Continue through the home to the large oversized L-Shaped Kitchen where you can add an Optional Kitchen Island. The First Floor is rounded out by our True Space Flex Room which is the perfect space for an Office, Hobby Room, or even a Family Room. Upstairs, The Hudson a Very Large Owner's Suite with sizeable Owner's Bathroom and a Large Walk-In Closet. Also featured on the second floor are Two Large Secondary Bedrooms, another Bathroom as well as a Dedicated Game Room space. Additional options are available to customize The Hudson floorplan further.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $331,900
