HIGHEST AND BEST BY 8 PM 4/10! Best location in the neighborhood! Beautiful executive end unit townhome in desirable Tuscany. Meticulously cared for and renovated with superior finishes throughout! The primary bedroom could be up or down. The kitchen has attractive custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a gas range, granite countertops, & bar seating. Opens to the spacious living room with a gas FPLC and the breakfast room has a french door leading to a cozy screened porch and patio. The outdoor living areas overlook a private scenic beautifully landscaped common area. The second level has 2 bedrooms, great storage, and a large loft space that provides flexible options. Open and airy with 2 story foyer and living room and lots of natural light. 2 car attached garage and separate laundry room on the main level. An incredible stone retaining wall surrounds the spacious patio. Great opportunity in a fantastic location near shopping, restaurants, and parks!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
A 39-year-old Greensboro woman was arrested Thursday and charged with aiding and abetting.
Authorities say Rodon Edgar Boswell shot Aron Raymond Smith, 23, of Greensboro, on Dec. 28; Smith died of his injuries Dec. 29.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday morning that the 14-year-old was found safe.
Details of the president's visit have yet to be announced, but the White House said earlier today that he wants to continue talking directly to Americans across the country as he touts his plan to rebuild the country's infrastructure and create more jobs.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
One person aboard the plane suffered undisclosed facial injuries, WABC-TV in New York reported
Nikita Legrant Milton, 31, of Greensboro was found shot after officers responded about 11:15 a.m. Monday to 2006 Randleman Road for a report of an aggravated assault, police said in a news release.
Three cast members of the hit musical discussed their plans while in town and their thoughts on "Hamilton" during interviews Friday at Greensboro's Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Wake Forest University School of Medicine said Thursday it is reviewing a social media post by a student who described a patient's inflammatory comments on gender identity.