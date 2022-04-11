3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $335,000

HIGHEST AND BEST BY 8 PM 4/10! Best location in the neighborhood! Beautiful executive end unit townhome in desirable Tuscany. Meticulously cared for and renovated with superior finishes throughout! The primary bedroom could be up or down. The kitchen has attractive custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a gas range, granite countertops, & bar seating. Opens to the spacious living room with a gas FPLC and the breakfast room has a french door leading to a cozy screened porch and patio. The outdoor living areas overlook a private scenic beautifully landscaped common area. The second level has 2 bedrooms, great storage, and a large loft space that provides flexible options. Open and airy with 2 story foyer and living room and lots of natural light. 2 car attached garage and separate laundry room on the main level. An incredible stone retaining wall surrounds the spacious patio. Great opportunity in a fantastic location near shopping, restaurants, and parks!