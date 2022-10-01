 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $335,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $335,000

This like new Avery floorplan was built in 2022! Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Beautiful granite countertops, and a loft. Landscaping has already been completed to add to the curb appeal of the home. Great access to all highways. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own in this wonderful community with no wait on construction!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert