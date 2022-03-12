 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $338,000

Highest and Best by 5:00, March 10, 2022. Won't Last... Immaculate w/Upgrades / Kitchen has large cabinets/counters & Stainless Steel Appliances/Updated Lighting Throughout Home This Floorplan Includes a Large Master Bedroom w/ large shower/tub combo, Double Vanities & 2 Large Walk-In Closets.

