3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $339,000

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with spacious loft and office. Beautiful floors meet you at the door and follow throughout downstairs. Formal living room is spacious and will fit a large table. Butlers pantry is very cute with granite counters and backsplash. Gourmet kitchen is off the butler’s pantry with a built in microwave and oven, lots of counter space and cabinets, granite counters and elegant backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a huge island for entertaining and an eat-in kitchen space for another table. Living room is a great size with lots of natural light and fireplace. Off the living room is an office. Upstairs is a spacious loft, 3 bedrooms and a walk in laundry room with cabinets. The primary suite is very spacious with WIC, the bathroom has 2 sinks, garden tub and separate shower. This home is MOVE IN READY and won’t last long. Close to the highway. Schedule your showings today.