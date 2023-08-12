Like new built in 2021 this beautiful home has 3 bedrooms all on one level with an upstairs bonus in the Briarmeade subdivision. Dining room currently being used as home office. Neutral colors throughout. Cute front porch. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen and breakfast bar. Laundry room. HUGE Bonus could be 4th bedroom. Lovely engineered hardwoods. Carpet in bedrooms and upstairs. Patio overlooking large private yard. 2 car garage. Close to major streets and shopping nearby. Welcome Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the judge returned to the courtroom, she told the reporter she was under a gag order and asked those in the courtroom if they had any questions.
Over 40 different vendors and food trucks from around the state will come to Greensboro this Saturday for the first annual NC Vendor and Food …
Suspect was arrested at a residence in High Point.
Officers closed westbound I-40 between Freeman Mill Road and West Wendover Avenue for hours Friday morning while homicide detectives, crash re…
I grew up in eastern North Carolina, which in the 1960s was basically a collection of small towns.