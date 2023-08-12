Like new built in 2021 this beautiful home has 3 bedrooms all on one level with an upstairs bonus in the Briarmeade subdivision. Dining room currently being used as home office. Neutral colors throughout. Cute front porch. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen and breakfast bar. Laundry room. HUGE Bonus could be 4th bedroom. Lovely engineered hardwoods. Carpet in bedrooms and upstairs. Patio overlooking large private yard. 2 car garage. Close to major streets and shopping nearby. Welcome Home!