 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $340,000

This home has unusual features to consider (elevator / indoor lap pool). Yet combined with creative renovations, solid bones, an oversized garage with breezeway, plus a great Starmount location, this diamond in the rough may be a home to truly stand out from the crowd. Consider the possibilities!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert