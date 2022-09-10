 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $340,000

BACK ON THE MARKET BY NO FAULT OF THE SELLER! Rare one level living opportunity. Open concept interior with spacious living room and kitchen. Gas stove for the chefs, bar/island combo for prep space, abundance of natural light throughout the home. Morning coffee and evening beverages on the screened-in-porch. Well landscaped and fully fenced in yard with ample gardening space and sunlight. Solar panels drastically reduce electric bill. This home features an entire house water softener system, reverse osmosis water purifier, updated kitchen sink, and Premium Vinyl Plank flooring! Reedy Fork Ranch HOA Amenities include multiple community pools, clubhouse, playground, and trails. Schedule a showing and make this home yours today!

