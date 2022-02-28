3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $345,497

Brick Ranch with Basement, Convenient to Friendly Center. NEW 2021 HVAC & Siding. Lovely REAL Hardwood Floors throughout ML, NO CARPET! Oversized Great Rm w/fireplace, dining area, opens to a Sunroom and the Kitchen. ALL Kitchen Appliances will remain with the home as well as the Washer & Dryer! 3 Bedrooms, Recently Renovated Bathrooms 2021, Walk Out Basement has room for Everyone, with Fireplace that has wood stove insert! Replacement Windows in Home, Large Storage Rm in Basement w/Laundry Area. Back Yard is Fenced and there is a patio area or extra Parking! Direct access to Guilford Hills Park & Playground High sought after School District