Great downtown location!!! This fabulous 3 story townhome is located in the very desirable award winning Southside Neighborhood. Enjoy the amazing cityscape in this Chic downtown townhome with w/ 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 9' ceilings on all floors, private courtyard leading to oversized one car garage (End Unit Garage 16' x 20'). Special Feature: Unfinished bonus room above end garage (16' x 20') with side windows facing E Lewis St. Plumbing roughed to garage and 240v electrical in unfinished bonus room with framing in place for hotel style heating/cooling unit. Updates include a brand new matching Trane HVAC system including REME HALO Air Purification System installed 2020. Conveniently located within walking distance to Downtown Greensboro allows you the enjoyment of popular restaurants, nightlife, parks and events while maintaining easy access to major highways. Will Not last long!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $347,000
