 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $349,900

MUST SEE ALERT!! This beautiful home is being sold by motivated sellers. Located in a quite Cul-De-Sac with 3 bedrooms , 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. This home sits on the largest lot in the Cul-De-Sac and is fenced-in. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops including kitchen island and tiled back-splash. Don't take my word for it, schedule an appointment to see this pristine conditioned home and all it has to offer.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in Greensboro

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in Greensboro

The committee on Tuesday approved a statement that College Park Baptist Church of Greensboro was not in “friendly cooperation” due to its “open affirmation, approval and endorsement of homosexual behavior,” which conflicts with the denomination's theological conservative positions. In fact, College Park had voted in 1999 to leave the denomination, and its website makes a point about it not being a member of the Southern Baptist Convention but rather of more progressive Baptist bodies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert