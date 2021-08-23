 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $350,000

Lovely three bedroom home with finished basement and gorgeous outdoor setting! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and solid surface countertops, as well as enough space for eating at a table. Large laundry located off the kitchen with storage shelves and access to carport. Rear deck overlooks beautiful deep lot that boasts mature well-cared for landscaping. Roof replaced in 2018. Many options with all of the bonus space in the basement! There is a large finished space with a full bathroom that could serve as an extra den, bedroom, gym, or playroom. From the basement, you can step right out onto a rear patio. Heated and cooled workshop located in basement with a fence for a dog run that extends to outside.

