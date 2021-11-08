3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $350,000

Incredible opportunity in desirable Historic Fisher Park! The inviting covered front porch adds to the amazing curb appeal. The primary bedroom could be upstairs or down. The entire home has been freshly painted inside and out. The main level has spacious living spaces including a living room with a stone fireplace with gas logs and a bright sunroom with a skylight. A cute wet bar divides the living room and dining room areas providing a great flow for entertaining. The kitchen has newly painted white cabinets with new hardware. The second level has 2 bedrooms and an additional full bath. Deck overlooks privacy fenced back yard with garden space. The location is convenient to downtown, neighborhood parks and has easy access to major roads. One of the most desired neighborhoods in Greensboro! Ready to move in!!