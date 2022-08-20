 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $355,000

Rare one level living opportunity. Open concept interior with spacious living room and kitchen. Gas stove for the chefs, bar/island combo for prep space, abundance of natural light throughout the home. Morning coffee and evening beverages on the screened-in-porch. Well landscaped and fully fenced in yard with ample gardening space and sunlight. Solar panels drastically reduce electric bill. This home features an entire house water softener system, reverse osmosis water purifier, updated kitchen sink, and Premium Vinyl Plank flooring! Reedy Fork Ranch HOA Amenities include multiple community pools, clubhouse, playground, and trails. Schedule a showing and make this home yours today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shock to the system: At new Outer Banks bridge, lightning crawls ‘all over the sky’

Shock to the system: At new Outer Banks bridge, lightning crawls ‘all over the sky’

Images of spidery lightning filling the sky off North Carolina’s new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge hint it might soon become an Outer Banks attraction all its own. The 2.4-mile bridge, which opened July 28, is 24.5 feet above the Pamlico Sound and affords users a chance to see for miles in every direction. Coastal photographer Wes Snyder was hoping to take advantage of that view when he began ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert