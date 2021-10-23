 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $358,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $358,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $358,000

Delightful HAMILTON LAKES AREA NEW CONSTRUCTION with casual, contemporary flare. The living room offers a built-in entertainment center and large bay window. The modern kitchen features granite counters, a central island with storage and trash/recycle bins on one side, island counter seating on the other. Quality Whirlpool appliances include a dishwasher and smooth top electric range. Notice the arched doorway to kitchen; the arched segue to the dining room. The deck is partially covered for multi-weather enjoyment. Three large bedrooms, each with private baths and walk in closet. The primary bedroom is on the main level. Huge walk-in attic offers terrific storage. Suspended barn door to laundry room adds a touch of fun.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize
Local

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize

Charles Darkwah was the only $1 million winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. His ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls. The odds for that are 1 in 11.6 million.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News