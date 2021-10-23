3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $358,000

Delightful HAMILTON LAKES AREA NEW CONSTRUCTION with casual, contemporary flare. The living room offers a built-in entertainment center and large bay window. The modern kitchen features granite counters, a central island with storage and trash/recycle bins on one side, island counter seating on the other. Quality Whirlpool appliances include a dishwasher and smooth top electric range. Notice the arched doorway to kitchen; the arched segue to the dining room. The deck is partially covered for multi-weather enjoyment. Three large bedrooms, each with private baths and walk in closet. The primary bedroom is on the main level. Huge walk-in attic offers terrific storage. Suspended barn door to laundry room adds a touch of fun.