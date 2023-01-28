3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $359,000

Looking for a beautiful home in Reedy Fork Ranch Community? This home features an open floor plan including a large living room, modern kitchen with island, and eat in area. Kitchen features all new stainless appliances - all are under warranty, granite countertops, large pantry, and formal dining room. Half bath located downstairs for convenience. Sliding doors lead you outside to one of the largest backyards in the neighborhood! Oversized master bedroom with walk-in-closet, full bath featuring double sink, vanity and large walk in shower. Both other bedrooms are spacious, and have their own walk-in-closets Bonus loft area upstairs with its own walk-in closet which can be used as an office, TV area, or entertainment space. Between the two bedrooms there is a large full bath with double sinks and vanity. The laundry room is also conventionally located upstairs. Call this home today!