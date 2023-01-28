Looking for a beautiful home in Reedy Fork Ranch Community? This home features an open floor plan including a large living room, modern kitchen with island, and eat in area. Kitchen features all new stainless appliances - all are under warranty, granite countertops, large pantry, and formal dining room. Half bath located downstairs for convenience. Sliding doors lead you outside to one of the largest backyards in the neighborhood! Oversized master bedroom with walk-in-closet, full bath featuring double sink, vanity and large walk in shower. Both other bedrooms are spacious, and have their own walk-in-closets Bonus loft area upstairs with its own walk-in closet which can be used as an office, TV area, or entertainment space. Between the two bedrooms there is a large full bath with double sinks and vanity. The laundry room is also conventionally located upstairs. Call this home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may surprise few that lawyers are the unhappiest people on the planet, at least when it comes to their jobs. This is according to lawyers t…
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
The final three miles of the Greensboro Urban Loop opened today.
GREENSBORO — An 8-year-old girl was in critical condition late Wednesday afternoon after being shot while sleeping in her bed.
Rumors had been circulating for a few years that this day was coming, but it came as a shock none-the-less to many of the Reidsville faithful …
A pickup truck driver was fatally injured Thursday when his left rear dual wheels came off and the truck flipped on Interstate 85 in Greensboro.
Deputies responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Woodleigh Court at 4:58 a.m.
GREENSBORO (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon.
Local firefighters called on any and every firefighter from Rockingham County to come to their aid.
A Truist branch bank was robbed Monday morning in southern Greensboro.