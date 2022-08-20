3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $359,000

Attention! Don't let this beautiful home in Reedy Fork get away from you! Located on a quite Cul-De-Sac this 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths with a fenced-in backyard and storage shed will shock you. In pristine condition and loaded with several upgraded features such an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled back-splash, recessed lighting, LED lighting and upgraded light fixtures, 12x24 stone paver patio, a bonus room and a 2 car garage. This home has so many features it's best you view it in person. Carpet downstairs is new and the home has been freshly painted. Schedule an appointment today to view and make an offer on this home.