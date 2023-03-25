NEW CONSTRUCTION with Acreage. Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a flat, partially wooded 1.75 acre lot. This one offers flexible living space with a primary bedroom and ensuite on the main level. All bathrooms have granite counters over white cabinets and feature brushed nickel fixtures. Gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring along with gleaming tile floors in the full baths. The spacious kitchen has white shaker style cabinets, granite counters and modern black & stainless appliances. There are 2 bedrooms upstairs with a shared common area and full bath This home features a rocking chair front porch and a huge deck overlooking the flat backyard. If you enjoy a rural country feel, this is the one for you.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $359,900
