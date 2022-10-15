3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $365,000

Charming newer home filled with character conveniently located in the Kirkwood area! The welcoming front porch, tall ceilings, custom lighting, and crown moldings make this home special. The sunny great room with gas log fireplace opens to the dining room and gourmet kitchen with huge island and separate pantry. The living area has a great flow for entertaining with French doors that lead from the dining area to the deck and stamped patio. Located on the main level, the primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and beautiful bathroom with double sinks and oversized shower. Upstairs you will find two additional large private bedrooms filled with natural light. Tankless water heater. Come see this beautiful home in one of Greensboro's friendliest neighborhoods!