3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $368,000

New construction AND MOVE IN READY!! This beautiful new home is just what you are looking for - It features an open floor plan, modern kitchen with granite countertops, and much much more. This home consists of a two car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a laundry room with a loft. Station on a cud-a-sac, this home has one of the biggest lots in the neighborhood. You don't want to miss this.