3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $370,000

Feels like NEW! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is packed with beautiful custom updates. The chef's kitchen boasts castled Hargrove stained espresso cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with a gas range, island w/bar seating and pendant lights! The HUGE primary bedroom with sitting area has a LUXURY ensuite and closet. Talk about space! This home has an elegantly finished oversized dining room, large great room with gas fireplace and a loft. The backyard is the perfect place to relax. You will find a patio, deck and shed all situated on this private cul-de-sac lot. So much to talk about! Come see for yourself! Looking for a community that has it all? Please see attached info.