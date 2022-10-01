 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $380,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $380,000

*** No Showing time Appts**** Open House 10/2/22 3p-5p. Curb appeal, corner lot, Stone Front porch, Not close to neighbors, Sunroom. CALL highest and best offer by Monday 10/3/2022. This home is a GEM!!! Working from home, this is the home for you. Beautiful office space at front of home. Elementary school within community. Close to major highways: 29, I-85, and I-40.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert