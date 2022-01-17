3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $382,000

If you love MCM look no further!!This home has been COMPLETELY RENOVATED, LIKE NEW!! From the front walkway to custom steel designed rails & covered porch to the expansive backyard w/a sprawling trex deck.Brand New kitchen cabinets w/soft close drawers & doors, quartz countertops, modern modular sink, marble backsplash & custom built range hood. Dining Room features custom trimmed wall design w/spectacular lighting. Expanded Owners Suite boast space for a king size bed & 9 x 12 walk in closet lg. enough for a dressing area. The en-suite features new 60" vanity w/quartz countertops, decorator lighting, penny floor tile & expansive walk in shower. Living Room has original offset fireplace showing off it's MCM style. 3rd bdrm w/2 closets & lg. bathroom w/new vanity, designer tile backsplash & lighting. New integrated LED lighting, plumbing updates & new electrical thruout. White Oak wood floors thruout. New insulation in attic, walls & crawl space. 50 yr. metal roof. New shed remains.