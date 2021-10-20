Beautiful Farmhouse style home on 1.09 Acres (+/-) in quiet and convenient neighborhood. Rocking chair Front Porch, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, formal Living Room and Dining Room, Great Room with Fireplace, Breakfast Area in Kitchen, Laundry and Oversized Garage access off of Kitchen. Master Bedroom with sit room or could be closed off and used as an Office. Master Bathroom with double Vanity, Garden tub and separate shower. 2 Bedrooms and full Bathroom upstairs and extra room for a Study or Game room. All Bedrooms have large closets and there is lots of storage space! New back Deck and Fencing in Backyard. Gorgeous Home, well maintained and easy access to Greensboro or Burlington from I85/40.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $385,000
