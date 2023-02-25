An absolutely STUNNING home you'll fall in love with immediately! Gleaming wood floors compliment the entire home (except for tile in baths & laundry). The exceptional chef's kitchen boasts extensive & gorgeous glass front, soft close cabinetry & a HUGE island for eating or serving. Granite, custom backsplash, SS appl. & large, dble pantries complete the picture! Numerous windows flood the home w/natural light, accentuating dramatic ceiling lines throughout! A beautiful fireplace & surround lend a comforting accent to a spacious family room, opening to the kitchen & large dining area! Newly installed custom plantation shutters are on ALL windows! California Closet components make closets super-adaptable & convenient. A warm, inviting sunroom is just steps away from the family room & provides a quiet, intimate area to read, watch TV or just take an afternoon nap! And note a most-of-the-house generator is already installed, as is an electric awning over the spacious, fenced patio area!