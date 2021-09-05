3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $395,000

A beautiful large one-story living contemporary home located in desirable New Irving Park neighborhood. Features include: 2-Car Garage; 2 Living Rooms with Fireplaces in both; Large Bonus Room; Upgraded Kitchen Appliances: Outside HVAC unit 2020; Two New Sliding Doors 2019; Private Backyard with Courtyard Vibes; Large Patio Deck; New Paint Throughout; Large Driveway for Guest Parking. Must see in person to appreciate the layout and design not found in new homes today. Call 9195928811