 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $399,900

STARMOUNT RANCH on large lot walking distance by sidewalk to The Greensboro Arboretum! HUGE rooms throughout with HARDWOOD FLOORS under carpet. TWO FIREPLACES. Large OFFICE set up to be all you need for at home work. Heated SUNROOM off kitchen and very large paneled den. Full WALK UP ATTIC for possible expansion and UNFINISHED Utility BASEMENT that could even be finished. Recent roof and cooling. Generator, .74 acre lot perfect for pool or recreation. Price reflects need for renovation and redecoration, but house is very livable as is. Good price for investors with so much square footage. Renovate and make this home yours! Sold "as is".

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert