3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $399,900

STARMOUNT RANCH on large lot walking distance by sidewalk to The Greensboro Arboretum! HUGE rooms throughout with HARDWOOD FLOORS under carpet. TWO FIREPLACES. Large OFFICE set up to be all you need for at home work. Heated SUNROOM off kitchen and very large paneled den. Full WALK UP ATTIC for possible expansion and UNFINISHED Utility BASEMENT that could even be finished. Recent roof and cooling. Generator, .74 acre lot perfect for pool or recreation. Price reflects need for renovation and redecoration, but house is very livable as is. Good price for investors with so much square footage. Renovate and make this home yours! Sold "as is".