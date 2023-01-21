3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $419,900

Seller Offering $5,000 in closing costs! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION near Lake Jeanette! Beautiful exterior with cement siding and stone. Covered front porch with standing seam metal roof. Custom built 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home. Large great room with tons of windows for excellent natural lighting. Open floor plan for living and dining areas plus breakfast space. Kitchen with granite countertops, s/s appliances, tile backsplash, sit at breakfast bar. Walk in pantry. Half bath on main level. Spacious Primary bedroom suite with large walk in closet and private bath featuring double vanities with granite counters, garden soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower. Upper level Bonus room area. Plus, additional 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Patio area overlooks the backyard. 2 car side entry garage. Convenient location near new highway, nearby shops, restaurants. Easy commute. All specs per builder. No HOA!