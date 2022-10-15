BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION near Lake Jeanette! Beautiful exterior with cement siding and stone. Covered front porch with standing seam metal roof. Custom built 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home. Large great room with tons of windows for excellent natural lighting. Open floor plan for living and dining areas plus breakfast space. Kitchen with granite countertops, s/s appliances, tile backsplash, sit at breakfast bar. Walk in pantry. Half bath on main level. Upstairs features a large Primary bedroom suite with large walk in closet and private bath featuring double vanities with granite counters, garden soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower. Bonus room area. Additional 2 bedrooms. Patio area overlooks the backyard. 2 car side load garage. Convenient location near new highway, nearby shops, restaurants. Easy commute. All specs per builder. No HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $429,900
