Looking for a home with no HOA and space for a garden and chickens?? Welcome home to this farmhouse chic, three bedroom with bonus, being used currently as a fourth bedroom, home. Dining room has a barn door that could be used as an office or another media space. The kitchen with island is open to the living area that boast a beautiful stone fireplace with built-ins on both sides. The covered patio has a built-in grill with small fridge for easy outdoor entertaining. Covered front porch on 1.00 acre, Northwest schools and low county taxes. Storage building, greenhouse and fire pit remain. Access to the Friendship Farms pond. Apple and Peach trees!! Showings start 11/15. Make your appointment now Make your appointment now
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $430,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
The other driver involved was charged with driving while impaired, according to authorities.
Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
No one was injured in the incident and police are continuing to investigate.
The accident occurred on West Market Center Drive near the Prospect Street overpass, police said.
Tuesday's vote followed what school board members referred to as thousands of emails from district staff to the school board calling for bonuses.
Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of West Friendly Avenue and were able to locate two victims later in the High Point area.
Greensboro police released no information about possible suspects in the shooting.
The structure fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived, according to Eden police.