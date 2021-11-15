3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $430,000

Looking for a home with no HOA and space for a garden and chickens?? Welcome home to this farmhouse chic, three bedroom with bonus, being used currently as a fourth bedroom, home. Dining room has a barn door that could be used as an office or another media space. The kitchen with island is open to the living area that boast a beautiful stone fireplace with built-ins on both sides. The covered patio has a built-in grill with small fridge for easy outdoor entertaining. Covered front porch on 1.00 acre, Northwest schools and low county taxes. Storage building, greenhouse and fire pit remain. Access to the Friendship Farms pond. Apple and Peach trees!! Showings start 11/15. Make your appointment now Make your appointment now